15 Surprising Facts About Jamaican Resorts

Exploring new places is essential for your soul (and your sanity!) You get the chance to take in new cultures, try new food and get out of your bubble. If you're not the touristy type, you can just head over to a resort!

Resorts have all the amenities from home plus the culture that you're craving. And if you're currently planning your next holiday getaway, check out Jamaica.

This island in the Carribean has a rich history, beautiful beaches, and many, many resorts to suit all of your needs. But even the most well-known resorts come with their fair share of discoveries.

Here are fifteen surprising facts about Jamaican resorts.

15 No Judgment On Your Appearance

If you're insecure, going to the beach can be a harrowing experience. In Jamaica, however, this is a non-issue! John and Sandra Nolan reported that all bodies and shapes were freely on display. Their resort, Riu Palace Tropical Bay prides itself on its lack of judgment. Let yourself be free!

14 The Best Spa And Pools (And The Airport!)

You can tell a resort's quality by its spas and pools. At all-inclusive Jamaican resorts like The Sandals in Montego Bay, you'll feel all of the stress melt out of your muscles and the sun by the pool will rejuvenate you. To sweeten the deal, it's close to the airport, meaning that travel won't be stressful!

13 Swim Right From... Your Balcony?

Why leave your room to go to the pool when the pool can come to you? The Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall offers swim-up suites. If you feel stifled in your room, simply open your balcony door, walk down some steps and slip into Cool-Ville. Talk about convenience!

12 No Need To Turn To Bottled Water

We've all heard the age-old adage: don't drink the water if you're in a foreign country. In Jamaica, you don't have to worry. According to Oyster.com, unless you're in a remote area and their filtration systems look dodgy at best, then you can drink right out of the tap!

11 Leaving The Resort Can Mean A Lighter Wallet

If sight-seeing is in your plans, then you'd better tweak your budget a little. Taxis in Jamaica are notoriously expensive. You can take the bus, but it doesn't go everywhere. Additionally, you may get the impression that you're on an out of control roller coaster! Instead, rent a car.

10 No Need To Exchange Your Money

If you're worried about having to convert your money, you're in luck! US dollars are accepted in Jamaica and most of the prices in restaurants and stores are listed in US dollars. However, if you're in a more remote area, it's better to have some local currency on hand.

9 Access To Heavenly Local Food

We get it: eating food that we're used to is comforting. But if you're in Jamaica, the local food is an experience in itself. There are jerk chicken shacks everywhere that also serve rice, roasted yams and a local doughnut delicacy known as "festival." Give them a try!

8 Beaches Straight Out Of Fairytales

The amazing thing about Jamaica is that no matter where you choose to stay, the beaches are spectacular! Oyster.com mentions that Treasure Beach on the south coast has an expanse of black sand. You can also experience amazing, lush greenery in Port Antonio. You're guaranteed amazing views wherever you turn!

7 Have All Your Travel Needs Fulfilled

Sometimes you just want something specific in your vacation. Jamaica has a laundry list of resorts with different amenities and themes that'll fit your vacation to a T! So you can enjoy that romantic vacation without children or you can find a family-friendly space to entertain your kids.

6 Relaxation Goes Without Saying

Relaxing during your vacation goes without saying. But Jamaicans have this down to a science. Their "ya man" attitude and copious amounts of alcohol will ensure that you remain blissful and happy. Throw in some music, great food, and dancing and you're good to go!

5 Entertainment To Keep You Dancing The Night Away

If you just want an excuse to boogie, you're in luck. Jamaican resorts are known for their nightly entertainment. John and Sandra Nolan reported Jamaican bands performing, as well as a specialty Michael Jackson act You'll also find a large number of beach musicians to keep you bopping in the sand!

4 Out Of Season Foods Are Not In Your Best Interest

Jamaican resorts go out of their way to accommodate all their guests. This involves American favorites, such as hamburgers, pizza, and salmon. With 'exotic' seafood, in particular, it's best to be careful. It may not be as fresh and is often more expensive. Try sticking to local seafood, such as mackerel and shrimp.

3 The Resort Offers Culture Beyond Its Four Walls

The downside to all-inclusive resorts is that they're usually quite sprawling and don't allow guests to get as acquainted with local culture as they could. It may be in your best interest to do some exploring yourself. You can also check out smaller resorts that will better represent the country.

2 Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!

The awesome thing about resorts is that they provide many local jobs! Sandra and John Nolan stated that their resort employed 74 cooks and chefs! These work opportunities are not only great for the Jamaican economy, but they also allow locals to gain real-life skills to apply in the workforce.

1 Everything Runs Just A Tad Slower Than You Think

Remember that "ya man" attitude that Jamaicans are known for? This might not be as awesome as you think. Due to Jamaica's laid-back attitude, you'll more than likely have to drop your expectations about waiting times and punctuality. This is where "going with the flow" comes in handy!