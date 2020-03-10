10 Safest Vacation Destinations In The Caribbean (5 Not Worth Considering)

Many think that nothing can go wrong in the Caribbean – after all, it is paradise on Earth, right? While most Caribbean islands all share exceptional shorelines and more than 300 sunny days per year, they are not all equally safe. And safety should always come first, don’t you agree?

The general rule is that the smaller or richer the nation, the safer it is (and you are more likely to spot celebrities as well). Those who are vacationing on the more populated islands with a fragile economy should take certain safety precautions, such as never leaving their valuables alone and avoiding walking alone at night.

We have listed 10 Caribbean destinations where you will definitely be out of harm’s way and added 5 you should skip due to higher crime rates and safety issues.

15 Saint Martin Or Sint Marteen: What's It Called?

via Stephanie O'Connell

One small Caribbean island, two countries with no border in between: the French St. Martin and the Dutch Sint Maarten are both extremely safe Caribbean destinations. The French side of the island is more laid-back and quieter than the Dutch side that is famous for its upbeat energy.

14 Safe And Sound In Antigua and Barbuda

via IG

And now the other way around: Two islands, one country. Antigua and Barbuda’s charm lies in its small population, which makes it a perfect getaway for those who seek a peaceful paradise retreat. The country only gained independence in 1981, making it a destination with heavy colonial influences still visible.

13 Experience The French Culture In Martinique

via One Girl One World

Lovers of all things French should definitely check out Martinique. Not only do visitors get to marvel at the fusion of French and Caribbean cuisine, but there are also so many annual festivals worth visiting. The highest point of Martinique is a picturesque volcano that hasn’t erupted in over a hundred years.

12 St. Barts: No Crime In Sight, Just Luxury

via IG/Oetker Collection

No wonder St. Barts is a popular choice among the rich and famous: the island guarantees privacy and complete safety – with the exception of having the shortest airport runway in the world. It is one of the most expensive Caribbean destinations and they deeply care about coral reefs and animal preservation.

11 Dive Into The Waters Of Bonaire

via Buddy Dive Bonaire

Not as widely known in the Caribbean, Bonaire is a Dutch territory with some of the best diving sites in the world. Most of the land and all the water surrounding this island are considered a national park. The island is also home to thousands of flamingoes. Bonaire is an environmentalist’s heaven!

10 Don't Miss Out On Kayaking On Cayman Islands

via getmyboat

Are you into water sports? On the Cayman Islands, tourists can do it all: from paddle boarding and diving to kayaking in the mangrove forests. Don’t miss out on kayaking in the bioluminescent waters in the night. It is a truly magical experience.

9 The Dreamy British Virgin Islands

via IG/Kodomo

Sandy beaches, warm turquoise waters and high-end accommodation options: the British Virgin Islands are the quintessential Caribbean islands. There’s more than 50 of them! No wonder the British Virgin Islands is a popular sailing destination: that way, you get to see them all.

8 Everybody Loves Turks And Caicos For A Reason

via Peonies To Palm Trees

It is almost impossible to come across a negative comment about Turks and Caicos. Especially popular among honeymooners, Turks and Caicos is home to numerous postcard beaches, big cave systems, and amazing seafood. The best news is that there are many budget-friendly hotels that won’t break your bank on Turks and Caicos.

Related: 15 Gorgeous Photos of Turks And Caicos Taken By Tourists

7 Explore The Versatile Beaches In Aruba

via The Crazy Tourist

If beach-hopping is your thing, visit Aruba, another extremely safe Caribbean island. Whether you want to sunbathe in shallow waters, explore mysterious shipwrecks or brace dramatic oceanic waves, Aruba has you covered. Not many other Caribbean islands offer such a wide range of beach types.

Related: Aruba: A Guide To The Most Stunning Beaches

6 No One Can Harm You In Anguilla

via IG

Anguilla is (still) a British territory, not an independent nation. The island is so small there is no public transport, so tourists like to rent bikes and cars to go see the entirety of this island’s breathtaking shores. It is a popular hiding spot for many celebrities.

5 Don't Consider St. Kitts and Nevis: It Has An Ugly Side

via IG/timescaribbeanonline

If you think you will be treated like royalty in all of the Caribbean countries, you are wrong. While tourists are generally safe in St. Kitts and Nevis, it is by no means a care-free destination. Don’t carry crazy amounts of cash with you and don’t venture out at night.

4 It Is Best To Avoid Kingston While In Jamaica

via oocrp

Overall, Jamaica is a great and affordable Caribbean destination, but caution is advised if you happen to stay in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital city. Make sure you travel in groups and that you avoid areas with high crime rates, especially during the night.

Related: 10 Myths People Believe About Jamaica (10 Truths That Will Put You Off)

3 Crime Rates In Trinidad And Tobago Are Really High

via Trinidad Express

Experienced travelers who like a good culture shock might find Trinidad and Tobago very interesting, but otherwise, it is best to skip it. Not only is petty theft very popular in urban areas, but you might also get robbed on roads. Some are more dangerous than others, but how is a tourist to know which one is which?

2 Crime Is Common Even In Tourist Areas In Belize

via Gumnuts Abroad

If you want to stay safe in Belize, don’t go out at night and stay in busy tourist areas only. Despite robberies, Belize is a popular destination, especially among adventurous backpackers. But if you are easily stressed and worried, it is best you skip Belize.

1 Ladies, Skip Barbados Or At Least Don't Walk Alone

via Barbados Today

No one should walk alone at night in Barbados, especially women who sometimes get stalked by the local men. Doesn’t really sound like a great Caribbean vacation. Not to mention the dodgy nightlife, armed robberies, and burglaries that are a part of life in Barbados.

Next: Family Vacation Spots In The Caribbean (For Spring Break)

Share Tweet Email Share

Next Ireland Vs Scotland: 20 Photos Taken By Travelers To Help You Decide