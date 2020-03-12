Lizzo, Rihanna, And 13 Female Celebs Treating Basketball Games Like A Fashion Show

When it comes to basketball matches it’s no secret that celebrities love attending them — in fact, we’ve noticed that plenty of the rich and famous tend to dress up for a sports game. Today we thought we would take a look at some of the most memorable fashion outfits that female celebs have been spotted rocking courtside, and while some of them kind of work — others are certainly too much for a sporting event. From rappers like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to models such as Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne — this list is filled with famous ladies serving us looks courtside.

Alright, now here they are — Lizzo, Rihanna, and 13 other female celebrities treating a basketball game like a fashion show!

15 Let's Start Off With Nicki Minaj Rocking A Latex Look

To kick our list off we decided to go with singer Nicki Minaj who was spotted in the audience at a basketball match in this very detailed latex look. In a true diva manner, the singer decided to keep her sunglasses on the whole night!

14 Here's Nicole Richie In A Blazer

Next on our list is reality television star Nicole Richie who came to a basketball match dressed casual for her standards — and that means an all-black outfit with a blazer. Personally, we're absolutely obsessed with Nicole's purple hair — it suits the star so much!

13 And Kendall Jenner With Glittery Boots

Let’s move on to model Kendall Jenner who honestly, has so many memorable courtside outfits that picking just one was pretty difficult. However, we decided to go with these eye-catching glittery boots because they are certainly not something you see every day!

12 Cardi B Looked Chic For The Game

Rapper Cardi B also made it onto our list and the pics above you can see her attending a basketball match with her husband Offset. For the event, Cardi chose to wear a matching white set that is definitely not something we see too often in the audience at a sports event!

11 And Alicia Keys Wore Some Heels And Hoops

Another famous singer who was spotted looking chic at a basketball match is Alicia Keys. The star showed off her legs by wearing sky-high black heels and she accessorized her game-night look with an oversized, bedazzled jacket and some statement hoop earrings!

10 Kim Kardashian Rocked An LBD

Next on our list is reality television star Kim Kardashian who decided to wear a little black dress to an NBA game that she attended with her husband Kanye West. Now, while one can never go wrong with an LBD — we have to admit that it does seem a bit too much for a sports game!

9 And Lady Gaga Went Full-On Glam

However, then we saw Lady Gaga's courtside look and if we thought Kim Kardashian went a bit too glam for the occasion we definitely think that Lady Gaga overdid it. The singer wore a silky, midi dress with heels and a quite glamorous makeup look.

8 Rihanna Rocked A Matching Set

Another singer that made it onto our list is Rihanna who is usually spotted rocking a pretty relaxed look at basketball games, however, in the pictures above you can see the star wearing a cute matching set — something that certainly is a bit more girly and what Rihanna usually rocks!

7 Adriana Lima Wowed Us In White

Let’s move on to supermodel Adriana Lima who certainly wowed us by wearing this beautiful white mini dress to a basketball match. Granted, she may be a bit overdressed for the occasion but this is definitely a look worth seeing!

6 And Halsey Wore A Bunch Of Statement Pieces

Singer Halsey, on the other hand, decided to pair a bunch of fun statement pieces to create a unique look and honestly, we are kind of loving it. The singer wore chunky heels, statement pants, a colorful T-shirt, and red hair — and somehow it all works together!

5 Beyoncé Was Glamorous In Beige

Obviously this list would not be complete without singer Beyoncé who is definitely known for her impeccable fashion style. In the pics above you can see the singer attending an NBA match with her family in a chic, beige outfit!

4 Lizzo Wore A Fun Oversized T-Shirt

Another famous singer who made it onto our list is Lizzo who somehow managed to make an oversized T-shirt a whole look. The diva paired it with chunky black booties and some statement jewelry for a relaxed yet very trendy look!

3 And Cara Delevingne Was Seen In A Statement Blazer

Next on our list is model Cara Delevingne who is also frequently spotted at basketball matches which she is most of the time dressed very casually for. In the photos above, however, the pretty model decided to rock this statement blazer!

2 And Demi Lovato Was A Fan Of Animal Print

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato also made it onto our list as the singer was spotted rocking an animal printed set to a basketball match. It’s clear by now that celebs absolutely love dressing up for a sports game!

1 Lastly, Jessica Alba And Gabrielle Union Rocked A Partner Look

To wrap our list up we decided to go with actresses Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union who were spotted attending a basketball game together — and we can’t help notice how coordinated their outfits for the night looked as they both rocked mom jeans and turtle necks!

