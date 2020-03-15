Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, And 11 Other Celebs Spotted Eating At McDonald's (Like The Rest Of Us)

When it comes to the rich and famous, most of us assume that they always eat at boujee restaurants, have private chefs cooking for them, and eat meals that we can only dream of. However, the reality seems to be quite different, as many celebrities are frequently spotted grabbing a meal at one of our favorite fast-food restaurants — McDonald’s.

Which brings us to our topic: today we thought we would take a look at some people who can definitely afford pricier food yet they chose not to. From models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to musicians such as Justin Bieber and Drake — this list is filled with a-listers eating just like us, regular folks.

Alright, now here they are — Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and 11 other celebs that were spotted grabbing a meal at McDonald’s!

13 Let's Start Off With Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Grabbing A Bite To-Go

To kick our list off we decided to go with models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid who were spotted grabbing some McDonald’s to-go together. In a true model manner, the two ladies wore some very cool fashion pieces and we have to admit — we never look this cool while hitting up the fast-food chain!

12 Here's Gigi Hadid Snacking On Some McDonald's Fries

Speaking of Bella Hadid, it seems as if her older sister Gigi is also a fan of the famous fast-food chain. As you can tell from the photos above, the model was spotted munching on some McDonald’s fries during an event!

11 And Rihanna Ordering Her Favorite Menu

Next on our list is singer Rhianna who was spotted by fans as she was entering a McDonald’s store to order her favorite menu. Frankly — seeing the rich and famous grabbing fast-food just like the rest of us definitely makes them more relatable!

10 Selena Gomez Is Also A Fan Of Their Fries

Speaking of relatable — these pics of former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez munching on fries are literally all of us. As you can tell, the singer also had her favorite dip ready and she couldn’t care less about any cameras capturing this moment!

9 And Cardi B Loved Getting McDonald's After A Night Out

Another famous lady who is all about grabbing McDonald’s is rapper Cardi B. In the photos above you can see the star with a soda and a burger after a fun night out — something all of us have pretty much done at some point!

8 Here's Hailey Baldwin Eating McDonald's While Waiting For Her Flight

Let’s move on to model Hailey Baldwin who shared these photos of herself eating McDonald’s on her social media. The star and her friend decided to go all out while waiting for their flight, and honestly — we can’t blame them!

7 And Justin Bieber Stopping By With Friends

Speaking of Hailey Baldwin — her husband Justin Bieber is also a fan of the famous fast-food chain. In the pics above you can see the singer stopping by a McDonald’s with some friends and patiently waiting for his order!

6 Drake Is Also Occasionally Seen Getting A Burger

Next on our list is rapper Drake who is yet another famous face that is occasionally seen getting a burger at McDonald’s. In the pics above you can see Drake looking sleek while rocking an all-black outfit as he is about to order his favorite menu!

5 And So Is Cara Delevingne

Another model that made it onto our list Cara Delevingne. Just like all the other celebs on our list, Cara also had to patiently wait for her order, and judging from the smile on her face — she was pretty excited about the food!

4 Kim Kardashian Went To McDonald's While In Japan

When Kim Kardashian went to Japan with her friends she was also spotted grabbing a late-night snack at a local McDonald’s. As expected — the reality television star looked absolutely stylish while posing in front of the store with her fries!

3 And Britney Spears Grabbed Some After Picking Her Kids Up From School

Let’s move onto singer Britney Spears who seems to occasionally treat her children to some yummy McDonald’s takeout after picking them up from school, and as you can tell from the pics above — Britney also likes to indulge in some herself!

2 Here's Lindsay Lohan Going Through A McDonald's Drive-Thru

Lindsay Lohan is one of those celebs who prefer going through a McDonald’s drive-through rather than hopping into an actual store but either way we felt she was still worth including. Judging from LiLi's face, the actress seemed pretty happy with her order!

1 And Lastly, Hilary Duff Talking About Her Meal On Her Social Media

To wrap our list up we decided to go with actress Hilary Duff who actually shared a video of herself and her McDonald’s meal on one of her social media platforms. While grabbing a McDonald’s may not be the healthiest everyday option — it certainly is something we (and celebs) can treat ourselves to every once in a while!

