Hilary Duff, Rihanna, And 13 Other Celebs Seen On Safari In Africa

Going on a safari may be nothing but a dream in the future. Given the increasingly dire state of the world, many of the species we admire may no longer exist. This is why we need to do all we can to protect these animals. It's also why going on a safari in Africa now is a good idea. Celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Ellen Degeneres, Oprah, and George Clooney have all flown to various parts of Africa to see these animals in the wild.

Many African countries offer amazing safaris. They include Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa, and Uganda. The celebrities on this list have been to multiple locations. So, hopefully, they will inspire you to do the same. Without further ado, here is Hilary Duff, George Clooney, and 13 other celebs seen on safari in Africa

15 Ellen Degeneres Was Told NOT To Dance Around The Gorillas

People

Dancing Around gorillas is a very bad idea. But you learn that pretty quick when you see them up close. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were some of the few who got to see these beautiful animals up close. They traveled to South Africa in 2018 in order to see the gorillas, elephants, and an assortment of other animals unique to the continent.

14 John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Both Needed That Elephant Selfie So They Could Hurry Back To Their 5-Star Resort

Daily Mail

We can't imagine Chrissy Teigen and John Legend staying out in the wilderness for long. They don't really give off the woodsman vibe. But they did enjoy a safari at Kruger National Park in 2014, according to The Daily Mail. The two lovebirds got to see a heard of elephants out in the wild, and they looked pleased as punch too.

13 Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Had Their Honeymoon With Wild Animals... And Then They Went To Africa

Just Jared

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrated their honeymoon by seeing the "Big 5". For those who don't know, the "big 5" refers to lions, rhinoceros, leopards, elephants, and Cape buffalo. They saw them at the very beginning of 2020 when they flew to South Africa to have some alone time together in honor of finally tying the knot.

12 Miles Teller Went On A Safari And Came Back With A Wife... A Really Hot One Too

Just Jared

Miles Teller picked the perfect venue to propose to his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry. According to Just Jared, the hot couple was on an African safari in 2017 when he popped the question. Of course, the Whiplash and War Dogs star had a photographer on hand to capture the romantic moment which happened mere yards away from a heard of elephants.

11 George Clooney Celebrated The Fact That He Finally Tied The Knot By Going On Safari

People

Nobody thought that George Clooney was going to get married. He had been living as a bachelor for so long. But he did finally tie to knot with Amal in 2016. To celebrate the occasion, the couple flew to Tanzania to go on safari. According to People, they followed up their adventure by going on an extravagant vacation in The Seychelles, which is off the East coast fo Africa.

10 Believe It Or Not... That's Bella Thorne On Safari

Just Jared

Yep, that's Bella Thorne. We know it doesn't look like her. After all, she's got a far more risque and harder image nowadays. But back in 2013, she was fresh-faced and spotted on safari in Africa. According to Just Jared, she was in South Africa filming Blended with Adam Sandler. But somehow she managed to make time to see some of the most beautiful animals in the world.

9 Jessica Biel Seems WOWED By Something Out On The Plains... And It Ain't Justin Timberlake

Just Jared

In 2010, Jessica Biel was spotted on vacation in both South Africa and Tanzania. According to Just Jared, she went on safari in both countries and appeared in awe of some wild animals. She also decided to climb to the Uhuru Peak on Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness of the planet’s water crisis.

8 Katie Holmes Enjoys Some Mommy-Daughter Time On A Safari in South Africa

Just Jared

We never really see Suri Cruise with her dad, but she does get to spend a lot of time with her mama, Katie Holmes. According to Just Jared, the Dawson's Creek alumna took her daughter on a safari at the Aquila Game Reserve in South Africa. There they spotted some wild animals up close. They also made time to check out the glorious city of Cape Town.

7 Rihanna Made Some New Friends For Life Then Made Us All Sweat

Pinterest

Rihanna seems like the type of woman who would love going on a safari and get up-close-and-personal with animals. According to People, she did just that in 2013. After selling out FNB stadium in Johannesburg, the accomplished recording artist went on a safari. There she made friends with lions, giraffes, and a particularly friendly elephant.

6 Oprah Saw GIRAFFES! And Then Gave Them A BRAND NEW CAR!!!

Daily Mail

...And then she gave them all cars and a lifetimes subscription to her book club. Nah, we're just kidding. But we bet Oprah felt like doing all she could for the animals she saw on her Serengeti Safari in Tanzania. According to The Daily Mail and Jasmine Bonds, the accomplished businesswoman and talk show host also spent a lot of time in Botswana, where she supports an entire school.

5 Chelsea Handler Seems Somewhat Surprised That She Actually Saw Wildlife On Safari

Daily Mail and Pinterest

We don't know why, but Chelsea Handler seemed pretty surprised when she was on safari in South Africa. Maybe it was an awe that struck her. After all, seeing elephants and giraffes in the wild is a pretty moving experience. According to Cosmo, she was there in 2014 with Charlize Theron and Mary McCormack.

4 One Of Anthony Bourdain's Final Trips Was To Kenya

WWF

The late Anthony Bourdain traveled to many exotic locations. According to CNN, the celebrity chef went to Kenya in March 2018 to film a special. While there, he made time to go on safari to get up-close-and-personal to learn about the delicate ecosystem he was visiting. It's too bad that we no longer have Mr. Bourdain, but we're happy he got to have such an experience before leaving us.

3 Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Take Glamorous Safari Outings Seriously

Just Jared

In 2015, High School Musical alumna and her longtime boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, flew to Africa to see hippos in the wild. According to Just Jared, the hot young pair were thrilled to venture out into the wilderness and see the animals they learned about when they were young. Of course, when they were young, it's doubtful that they imagined going on such a glamorous vacation.

2 The Bachelor's Matty Johnson And Laura Byrne Pretended To Be In Love While On Safari

Daily Mail

In 2018, Bachelor stars Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne went on an epic trip to South Africa. According to The Daily Mail, the attractive young couple took in the rich culture, fauna, and flora as well as a vast array of wildlife. Of course, they were documented the entire time. So, it shouldn't be surprising that they had to pose for a fiery kiss against a descending sun on the horizon.

1 Blair Underwood Found A New Loved One In Zambia

Daily Mail

Dear White People and Quantico star Blair Underwood flew to Zambia and South Africa in 2011, according to The Daily Mail. While there he went on a safari which he called the “trip of a lifetime.” He did what everyone should do at least once. He fed elephants by hand and even walked with a family of lions. Blair also zip-lined the longest line in Cape Town and went bungee jumping off the world’s tallest bungee point,