(Statistically) Dangerous Caribbean Locations: 15 Photos That Show What It's Like To Visit

A mind-boggling 7000 multifaceted small islands make-up and comprise the Caribbean. Of these 7000 islands, some of them are relatively well-known and popular tourist destinations, though they are dangerous. Even docking multiple cruise ship carriers, offering various land tours and expeditions while on the island. However, many of these islands are not only known for their beautiful blue waters, tropical weather, or delicious foods.

Some of these islands are also known for being off the grid or statistically dangerous. Though some of these islands are considered dangerous that still doesn't stop people from visiting, and the photos that come out of these places paint unique and even surprising pictures of what life is like in these tropical places known for being slightly sketchy.

15 Getting Around In Haiti

Getting around in a taxi can sometimes be a harrowing thing in Haiti since taxis come in all unexpected shapes and sizes. However, these rides usually go through parts of the city not seen on any brochure, which can make for an interesting heart-racing ride. For the most part, it seems most come out on the other side to share their images.

14 Kingston Jamaica Has Its Moments

Many of the Caribbean Islands have places tourists just shouldn't go. However, these places have a lot of photo opportunities and unique trinkets to take back home. As long as travelers go out in groups, and protect their belongings at all times, they shouldn't worry about any problems.

13 Brave For A Bite In Kingston

Jamaican culture is all about socializing and staying connected, but there are just some places tourists don't go. So when people go out to the market it is a family affair. Not only do friends and neighbors meet in the street to do their shopping together, but these small streets are best for the most authentic food.

12 It's Hard To Make A Living Wage In Kingston

Since there are not very many opportunities to make a living wage in Kingston, Jamaica, most locals work in the tourism or food industry. Sometimes one person is responsible for taking care of the entire family. Much of the money earned is through selling trinkets, cultural wears or food.

11 Visit The Bob Marley Museum

Getting to the Bob Marley Museum is a good way to become familiar with Jamaica through the eyes of a famous musician. The museum and his home are considered notable places in Jamaica, representing history and culture Jamaicans are proud to share with the outside world.

10 Sometimes The Only Store Is The Street Vendor

Honduras is not considered part of the Caribbean, but it shares the Caribbean ocean with many of the Caribbean islands. San Pedro Sula is known for having one of the highest crime rates near the Caribbean, but also known for the ingenuity people show in selling goods.

9 Arriving Just In Time In St. Kitts

St Kitts & Nevis is one of the prettiest destinations in the world, with its pastel buildings, lush trees, and blue beaches it is hard to imagine actually getting there, or its rising crime rate. However, local community groups have stepped up to demand there be a stop to the violence.

8 The Struggle Is Real In Port Au Prince

Sightseeing in Port Au Prince can be both depressing and colorful. The people have endured many hardships including, natural disasters, fraud, hunger, and disease. Many of the travelers that make it to Port Au Prince are either in travel groups or from a volunteer organization.

7 Port Au Prince Works Around It

Port Au Prince may have a usually high crime rate, but the locals seem to have to work around it. That being said, there are many places still accessible and safe for tourists. That being said, there's usually a government or police presence around just in case there's any fishy business.

6 Staying Close To Shore

Like most Caribbean islands, Trinidad and Tobago have a lot to offer. This tropical paradise is known for its bright colors, large festive gatherings, and having the most beautiful beaches. Unfortunately, it is also known for its high crime rate. It's best to stay close to the beach with friends.

5 Group Tours Stay Close To The Shores

The Caribbean Islands continue to repair the damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian, which was drastic and visible from the air. However, tour groups have started coming back to life, offering affordable rates to regenerate business and bring life back to the islands.

4 Arriving In Nassau Is Part Of The Experience

One of the best ways to stay on the right side of the law in Nassau is to follow the rules when entering a new place. When arriving in Nassau the security process may be easy but does exist. Visitors are usually scanned going into and out of the port. Depending on if someone arrives from a plane or a boat the procedures might be different.

3 Try The Local Flavor You Won't Regret It

There are lots of spots in Nassau, which have been perfectly curated for tourists. One dish that's loved by all and is a great equalizer in feeling more culturally accepted, is to order, eat, and love the beloved Conch Salad. The salad is not hard to find, almost everyone makes it.

2 Caribbean Customs And Immigration Mean Business

Many of the planes arriving in the Caribbean from all over the world, have their passengers exit the plane right on the tarmac. Travelers are then instructed to move inside towards security, customs, or immigration. These points of entry and exit are crucial in vetting who comes to the island and for what purpose.

1 Getting Around Port Au Prince Haiti

After arriving at the airport in Port Au Prince, it's not uncommon to see unorthodox vehicles being used for transportation, transfers, or taxi. However, if something looks sketchy it's best to find an officer or agent of the airport to determine which service is most reliable.

