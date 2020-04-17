(Rihanna And Drake) And 11 Other Celeb Couples Caught During A Night Out

While the rich and famous are very different from us in plenty of ways, they also often remind us that they’re just humans at the end of the day. And a fun activity that humans love — no matter how rich or poor they are is the occasional night out. Today, we thought we would take a look at some of our favorite celebrity couples during a night out, and if you keep on scrolling you’ll see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hitting up Coachella during the night, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sharing a kiss during a fun dinner with friends.

Alright, now here they are — (Rihanna and Drake) and 11 other celeb couples that were caught during a night out!

12 Let's Start Off With Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Having A Moment

The kick our list off we decided to go with former Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Australian singer Cody Simpson. In the photos above you can see the two lovebirds having a moment during a nighttime walk — and you could definitely feel that love is in the air!

11 Here Are Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner At Coachella During Night

Next on our list are singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner. In the photos above you can see the two attending Coachella during the night — and if you look closely you’ll see Joe's brother Nick Jonas partying with them as well!

10 And Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Waiting For Their Ride

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone have also made it onto our list. In the pics above you can see the two after one of their nights out as they were spotted looking quite tired while waiting for their ride home!

9 Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Looked Absolutely Glam

Let’s move on to singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen. The two stars looked absolutely glamorous as they were spotted walking down the street during their night out — and it seems as if the parents do a date night quite regularly!

8 And Here's Shawn Mendes Opening The Door For Camila Cabello

Another famous couple that made it onto our list today are musicians Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. In the photos above you can see Shawn being a true old school gentleman as he was opening the door for Camilla to get out of the car!

7 Rihanna And Drake Hit Up The Dance Floor

Next on our list is another pair of musicians — this time we're talking about Rihanna and Drake. In the photos above you can see the two hit up the dance floor at a club, and judging from their faces it seems as if they had a great time together!

6 Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Were Ready To Party

Singer Taylor Swift also made it onto our list and in the photos above you can see the star and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn during one of their nights out. Judging from Taylor's edgy look — it’s safe to say that she was absolutely ready to party!

5 Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Had A Fun Dinner With Friends

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez have also made it onto our list. In the pics above you can see the two exchanging a kiss during a dinner with her friends at which they certainly had plenty of fun!

4 And So Did Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

Let’s move on to reality television star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West. Just like Jennifer and Alex, Kim and Kanye also seem to be fans of a rather relaxed night out that involves catching up with friends over some yummy food at a restaurant!

3 Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Gave Us Retro Looks

Model Bella Hadid and her on-and-off-again boyfriend, singer The Weeknd have also made it onto our list. In the photos above you can see the two serving us some very cool retro looks during one of their nights out and we are so here for it!

2 While Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Went For More Of A Business Causal Vibe

Speaking of fashion — Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds like to keep it a bit more classy when going out and in the photos above you can see them rocking chic looks as they’re heading out of a restaurant on their night out!

1 Lastly, Here Are Beyonce And Jay-Z During A Night Out

To wrap our list up we decided to go with the one and only — power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In the photo above you can see the two musicians during a night out and it seems as if Beyoncé was really happy to have some fun with her husband!

