10 All-Inclusive Resorts In The Dominican Republic That Treat Guests Like Royalty (5 With Bad Reviews)

When it comes to vacations, the Dominican Republic can offer up some of the best all-inclusive resorts that are ready to greet you with a smile and a drink in hand. With the winter months well underway, nothing sounds better than a beach destination for some fun in the sun.

Whether you are looking to travel solo, with the family or with that special someone, the Dominican Republic has something for just about anyone and everyone. With stunning beaches, spas, gyms, and delicious restaurants, you won't ever want to leave.

While this all sounds great, there are some less than favourable resorts that you might want to avoid at all costs. From old and rundown rooms and bad food to horrible management, here are 5 resorts with terrible reviews, and 10 spots that will treat you like royalty!

15 Le Sivory Punta Cana By PortBlue Boutique - Perfect For A Secluded Vacation

Via Twitter

This spectacular resort is not only an all-inclusive, but it is also adults-only, so you can ensure your vacation will be completely free of any crying kids. If that doesn't sound enticing enough, perhaps their private pools, hot tubs, and beach view restaurants ought to do the trick.

14 Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa - The Ideal Family Vacation Destination

Via @KimKardashian

When it comes to finding that perfect vacation destination for the whole family, look no further! The Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa offers some great amenities and activities for the whole family, including a lazy river, kids' clubs for different ages, and all kinds of entertainment that will keep you busy from morning to night.

13 Excellence El Carmen - Young & Hip Vibe

Via Twitter

The Excellence El Carmen is yet another adults-only luxury resort that caters to a younger crowd! If you and the gang are looking for the perfect spot to have fun, relax and take some great photos, then this is the place for you. The resort has over 11 restaurants and stunning beach activities!

12 Luxury Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado - Located On Its Own Private Island

Via Pinterest

When it comes to vacationing, nothing will ever beat relaxing on a private island! That is exactly what guests can expect when they visit the Luxury Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado resort. You will have your very own pools, private beaches and an array of restaurant choices that will fit your every mouth-watering need.

11 Zoetry Agua Punta Cana - Romantic & Relaxing Getaway

Via Ever After Honeymoons

While travelling with the family or group of friends is always a great idea, sometimes you and your significant other want to have a romantic escape. Well, Zoetry Agua Punta Cana is the perfect spot to do so. The resort offers sleek and spacious suites, pristine pools, and horseback riding that would make for the perfect date activity.

10 Majestic Colonial Punta Cana - The Ultimate Party Resort

Via Pinterest

This adults-only resort is known across the Dominican Republic as the place to go if you are looking for a good time! The party never stops, making it great for a squad trip. The resort has up to three foam pool parties every single week, so grab your cameras, hit the bar, and dance your worries away.

9 Sanctuary Cap Cana - Spanish Inspired Architecture

Via TripAdvisor

If the word 'sanctuary' is not enticing enough, then perhaps the Sanctuary Cap Cana's Spanish inspired architecture will get you going! The resort's design offers guests a royal-like experience that will have you never wanting to leave. In addition to the stunning design, the resort has five pools, six restaurants, and 24-hour room service!

8 Paradisus Punta Cana Resort - Endless Features & Amenities

Via Forbes

The Paradisus Punta Cana Resort is a stunning vacation destination from any traveller who enjoys keeping busy! Whether you're interested in a massage, swimming, yoga, hitting the gym or doing water aerobics, this resort has got it all! Their themes beach night club is also ideal for anyone looking to have a fab time.

7 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana - The Biggest All-Inclusive Resort In The Country

Via Pinterest

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is the biggest all-inclusive resort in all of the Dominican Republic. There are nearly 1,800 rooms, over 13 pools and restaurants, 23 bars and an entire 18-hole golf course that will absolutely blow your mind. While this might sound like a lot, the size of the resort makes things less crowded, so chances are you won't even see the same person twice.

6 Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa - White Sand Beaches

Va Canabay Hotels

The Dreams Punta Cana Resort is yet another dreamy vacation destination in the Dominican Republic that offers some of the most beautiful white-sand beaches. Not only can you enjoy the beach, but the endless beach activities too! The resort is also great for families as it offers a rock-climbing wall, modern gym, full spa, free water sports and daily and nightly entertainment.

5 Be Live Collection Punta Cana - Old & Unkempt

Via YouTube

While the Dominican Republic is home to some of the best all-inclusive resorts, there are some that you might want to avoid. For instance, the Be Live Collection Punta Cana resort has some pretty bad reviews, which states the hotel is quite old, unkempt and requires a much-needed renovation.

4 Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa - Horrible Service & Bad Food

Via Sherman's Food Adventures

When it comes to bad reviews, the Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa takes the cake. The resort has been known to not only have terrible food but terrible service too, making your overall dining experience an awful experience. Reviews also claim that the resort operates in shady ways, scamming some of their own guests! Yikes.

3 Occidental Punta Cana - Awful Reviews

Via Here In America

The Occidental Punta Cana is a hotel that you should probably stay clear of for quite a while! Countless reviews claim that the resort is not worth your money, claiming the food was awful, and how there was no hot water, no pool service, and incompetent staff that are of little to no help. It sounds like a headache more than a vacation!

2 Ocean Blue & Sand Resort - Stomach Problems All-Around

Via Eat Sleep Breathe Travel

While crummy service and old rooms are things you can escape by visiting the beach, pool, spa, and gym, it appears you won't be leaving your bathroom when you visit the Ocean Blue & Sand Resort. According to reviews, guests encountered horrible stomach problems for the majority of their trip!

1 Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana - In Need Of New Management

Va Mapio

Last, but certainly not least is none other than the Dreams Palm Beach Resort in Punta Cana. While the resort has some redeeming qualities, it would be so much better if there was new management. Many reviews claim the staff are not very helpful and would do good with new direction from upper management.