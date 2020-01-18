10 All-Inclusive Resorts In The Bahamas That Treat Their Guests Like Royalty (5 With Bad Reviews)

The cold winter months have definitely done a number on us, so there is no better time to book that special vacation to none other than the sunny Bahamas! Whether you are looking for some peace and quiet, fun in the sun, or an all-around adventure, the Bahamas is where it's at.

The stunning Carribean destination offers travellers some of the most luxe resorts and hotels just waiting for you to enjoy. Whether you are travelling alone, with a partner, the family or a whole group of you, there is something for just about everybody.

While the Bahamas is home to some of the most luxe all-inclusive resorts, it is also home to some resorts that are not worth visiting. Luckily, we've got you covered on the 10 best all-inclusive resorts that treat guests like royalty, and 5 that you ought to avoid at all costs.

15 Fowl Cay Resort - Your Very Own Private Island

Via Pinterest

Fowl Cay Resort is located in none other than Fowl Cay, Bahamas! The upscale and luxurious resort offers travellers an experience on their very own private island, with private cabanas surrounded by crystal clear blue waters. If that doesn't sound enticing enough, you can also swim with the island native pigs, yes, pigs!

14 Club Med Columbus Isle - The Epitome Of Luxury

Via Tabitha

The Club Med Columbus Isle Resort is located in the beautiful region of Bonefish Bay, Bahamas, and should be on just about everybody's travel bucket list. The resort offers luxury like you've never seen before, all while being surrounded by some of the most stunning beach waters you will ever feast your eyes on.

13 Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort - Relaxation At Its Best

Via Fernwehsarah

Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort without a doubt stays true to their name! The resort offers not only beautiful beach views, but some of the most relaxing spa services in all of the Bahamas. Whether you want a massage, facial, or a simple yoga and meditation session, you can get it all here!

12 Hotel Riu Palace, Paradise Island - It's All In The Name

Via Pinterest

When you have the chance to travel anywhere with the name Paradise Island, take it! The Hotel Riu Palace is definitely a palace alright. The colourful resort offers you some of the best vacation vibes you will ever get out of the Bahamas and will not only brighten up your Instagram feed but your life, too!

11 Grand Lucayan Resort - The Perfect Contemporary Holiday Experience

Via Darling Escapes

The Grand Lucayan Resort is located in the city of Freeport, directly in the center of Grand Bahama and might even offer the best vacation you will find yourself on. The rest offers a mix of just about everything including relaxation, stunning beaches, great food, excitement, and entertainment, all to ensure you get your money's worth!

10 Melia Nassau Beach - For For The Whole Family

Via E! Online

The Melia Nassau Beach is located in, you guessed it, Nassau! The resort is perfect for that family vacation you've been yearning to go on. The resort offers endless activities and services to keep you and the family entertained! If Mariah Carey opts for Melia Nassau Beach, then you should as well.

9 Viva Wyndham Resort - Endless Resort-Wide Activities

Via Goss.ie

Viva Wyndham Resort is located in Freeport beach right on Churchill Beach and offers guests some of the most exciting and entertaining resort-wide activities. Whether you're feeling some beach volleyball, kayaking, a catamaran trip, jet skis, pool aerobics or activities for the little ones too, then you'll find it all at the Viva Wyndham in the Bahamas.

8 Small Hope Bay Lodge - Intimate Escape For The Perfect Romantic Holiday

Via Galuxsee

Small Hope Bay Lodge is the ultimate experience if you and that special someone just want to slip away somewhere and escape the chaos of your everyday lives. The resort offers a more quiet approach for its guests, allowing them to relax in a peaceful environment while enjoying the stunning beach views.

7 Stella Maris Resort - Casual & Relaxed Vibe

Via Pikdo

While the party scene is always a plus while on vacation, sometimes you just want to kick back and relax. Luckily for you, the Stella Maris Resort offers a great casual and relaxing vibe that ought to wash all your worries away. With crystal clear beaches, spa services, and delicious food, there really isn't any more you could ask for.

6 Sandals Resort, Emerald Bay - Luxe & Beauty All In One

Via Pikdo

The Sandals Resort, located in Emerald Bay, Bahamas is the perfect combination of beauty and luxe all-in-one. Not only will you feel like royalty, but you will enjoy all the perks with beautiful views of white sand beaches, sunsets and gorgeous palm trees that won't make you ever want to leave.

5 Atlantis Bahamas - Don't Buy Into The Hype

Via Galuxsee

When it comes to booking a trip to the Bahamas, Atlantis is easily one of the most popular places one decides to go to! While it is quite a magical destination, we feel as if it is our duty to let you know that it is sometimes not worth the hype. With crying kids, busy pools, crowded areas, and long waits, Atlantis might not be the place for you.

4 Island Seas Resort, Freeport - Overcrowded

Via Cruzely

In addition to Atlantis being crowded at times, travellers might not like how the Island Seas Resort in Freeport can also be just as overcrowded. The beach is full of guests, and sometimes locals, making it quite the busy and chaotic space to be in when all you want to do is relax and soak up the sun.

3 Breezes Resort & Spa - Needs Major Renovation

Via TripAdvisor

Breezes Resort & Spa is yet another Bahamian destination that you might want to avoid for quite a while. While the resort was once a great one, recent reviews claim that it is a huge fixer upper. When you are paying loads of money to travel somewhere, you don't want to land in a place that doesn't match the photos!

2 Royal Islander, Freeport - Guests Disappointed With The Food

Via CultureTrip

The Royal Islander Resort is also located in Freeport, Bahamas, and while most resorts will offer you an array of food selections, it appears guests were very disappointed with the food at the Royal Islander. Perhaps this won't bother you, but when it comes to vacation, yummy food is always on the top of our lists.

1 Castaways Resort & Suites - Too Much Partying

Via Hostelworld

If you're ready to get your party on, then this is the place for you. However, if a relaxing vacation is what you are looking for, then look away! The Castaways Resort & Suites is known for being quite the party central destination, making it less than favourable for travellers who want to stay away from loud music and intoxicated people.